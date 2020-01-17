Eric Verniaut ist neuer CEO von proAlpha

In der Vergangenheit hatte Eric Verniaut international unterschiedliche Führungspositionen inne, zuletzt bei Blue Prism in Großbritannien. Zuvor war er acht Jahre für SAP in verschiedenen leitenden Funktionen im Vertrieb und Consulting tätig, darunter Head of Innovation Sales und Executive Vice President EMEA Industry. Dort war er zuletzt als Chief Operating Officer/Chief Business Officer für EMEA, MEE und Groß-China tätig.

Vor dieser Zeit war er drei Jahre bei Lawson Software, einem mittelständischen ERP-Anbieter, wo er als Global Executive Vice President for Sales and Services für M3 Industries tätig war, sowie vierzehn Jahre bei T-Systems Enterprise Services und gedas, zwei in Deutschland ansässigen IT-Systemintegratoren. Dort hatte er verschiedene C-Level-Positionen inne, darunter CEO North Americas und Chairman Americas.